Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Sunday
Bernier will be between the pipes against the Islanders on Sunday, Adrian Date of BSN Denver reports.
Bernier will be making his first appearance in goal since Dec. 16 and 14th overall of the year. The netminder has struggled in his limited outings, as he is 5-7-1 with a 3.29 GAA. Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, he will be squaring off with the league's second best offense (3.50 goals per game).
