Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets the job done at home
Bernier stopped 32 of 35 shots Monday in a 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.
Bernier wasn't fantastic, but with a four-goal cushion that chased Pekka Rinne from the other net, he didn't have to be perfect for his team. However, three goals isn't all that helpful to his owners, even in this situation. Against the high-flying Predators, it might be best to look else wear for goaltending needs, even after a night where he was the winning goalie.
