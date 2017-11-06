Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gives up six goals in loss

Bernier allowed six goals on 22 shots in Sunday's loss to the Islanders.

Bernier has had a few great outings this season, but he's also had some miserable ones. The 29-year-old backup owns a lackluster .884 save percentage on the year and hasn't made the Avalanche feel comfortable giving starter Semyon Varlamov the night off. With a 2-3-0 record on the season, there are certainly better backups out there if you're looking to fill a goaltending position.