Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gives up six goals in loss
Bernier allowed six goals on 22 shots in Sunday's loss to the Islanders.
Bernier has had a few great outings this season, but he's also had some miserable ones. The 29-year-old backup owns a lackluster .884 save percentage on the year and hasn't made the Avalanche feel comfortable giving starter Semyon Varlamov the night off. With a 2-3-0 record on the season, there are certainly better backups out there if you're looking to fill a goaltending position.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Slated for Sunday's start•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 39 saves in victory•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: In goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Surrenders four in loss•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Turns aside 17 in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...