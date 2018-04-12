Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Go-to netminder for first round
Bernier is expected to tend the twine for the team's entire opening-round series against Nashville, the Denver Post reports.
Bernier continues to work between the pipes with Semyon Varlamov (knee) set to miss the first round. Should he and the Avalanche advance beyond the first series, coach Jared Bednar will have an interesting decision to make if Varlamov is healthy enough to play. In the meantime, Bernier -- who has experienced the playoffs and a Stanley Cup victory as the backup to Jonathan Quick in Los Angeles in 2012 -- will hold down the crease for Colorado as the club makes its first trip to the playoffs since 2014.
