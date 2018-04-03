Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Guarding cage Monday

Bernier will draw the start against Los Angeles on Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Throughout 2017-18, Bernier's been a serviceable backup in Colorado, posting a .913 save percentage in 34 games, but did let in four goals on 42 shots in an overtime loss Sunday against Anaheim. Los Angeles has posted points in eight of its last 10 games and Bernier is poorly rested, so this doesn't appear to be a pristine matchup for 29-year-old -- at least on paper.