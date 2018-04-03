Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Guarding cage Monday
Bernier will draw the start against Los Angeles on Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Throughout 2017-18, Bernier's been a serviceable backup in Colorado, posting a .913 save percentage in 34 games, but did let in four goals on 42 shots in an overtime loss Sunday against Anaheim. Los Angeles has posted points in eight of its last 10 games and Bernier is poorly rested, so this doesn't appear to be a pristine matchup for 29-year-old -- at least on paper.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lets in four in loss•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Tabbed for Sunday's start in Anaheim•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Ready to roll Friday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Unavailable for Monday's road game•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Will need treatement for infection•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...