Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Guarding cage Thursday

Bernier will protect the net against the Sharks on Thursday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Bernier hasn't won a game since March 10, although he also has logged just four appearances over that stretch in which he posted a .894 save percentage. The Avs are in a tight race with St. Louis for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference and will need to the netminder at his absolute best. With Semyon Varlamov (lower body) unavailable, the fate of Colorado's season now squarely falls on Bernier.