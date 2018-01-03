Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Holds on for overtime win
Bernier stopped 22 of 24 shots in winning fashion after entering in the second period of Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory against Winnipeg.
Not only did Bernier enter cold after Semyon Varlamov (lower body) pulled himself in the second period, the Jets went on the power play during the same stoppage in play. More information on Varlamov's status will likely be released soon, and it's probably too early to make any hasty roster decisions in the majority of fantasy settings. However, owners desperate for help in the blue paint could be rewarded by speculatively adding Bernier. After all, Varlamov has a lengthy history of lower-body injuries.
