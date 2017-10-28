Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: In goal Saturday
Bernier will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Bernier has been shaky this season, compiling a 1-2-0 record while registering a sub-par 3.04 GAA and .894 save percentage. He'll look to turn things around Saturday in a matchup with a slumping Blackhawks team that's lost four of its last five games.
