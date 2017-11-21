Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: In goal Wednesday
Bernier will be between the pipes for Wednesday's clash with Dallas, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Bernier will be making his eighth appearance of the season as starter Semyon Varlamov has been ruled out due to illness. In those seven prior outings, the 29-year-old Bernier has been subpar at best allowing fewer than three goals on just one occasion. It should be noted, however, that the netminder will be going up against a Stars squad that will be on the second half of a back-to-back.
