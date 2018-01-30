Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: In net Tuesday

Bernier will patrol the crease for Tuesday's clash with Vancouver, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

The 29-year-old won an impressive nine straight contests when Semyon Varlamov (groin) went down, but has dropped his last two starts. Bernier now sits with a .919 save percentage on the season, and since Vancouver is only averaging 2.59 goals per game, Bernier will attempt to get his name back in the win column at Rogers Arena.