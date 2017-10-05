Play

Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: In the lineup Thursday

Bernier will serve as Semyon Varlamov's backup Thursday against the Rangers.

Bernier was dealing with a minor groin injury last week, but he's evidently left that ailment in the rear-view mirror. The 29-year-old netminder could get his first start of the season as soon as Saturday against New Jersey.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories