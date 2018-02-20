Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lands on IR
Bernier (head) was moved to injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Bernier's placement on injured reserve isn't a huge shock following the team's recall of Andrew Hammond from AHL Belleville on Saturday. Semyon Varlamov should continue to handle the bulk of the work between the pipes while Bernier is sidelined, with Hammond -- who has a fair amount of NHL experience -- also in the fold for an occasional look.
