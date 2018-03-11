Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Leaves game after another hit to head
Bernier (concussion) picked up the win Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Coyotes. He stopped 22 shots, but was unable to finish the game after taking a puck to the head.
Ugh. It was Bernier's first outing since missing 10 games with a head injury. He took a slap shot to the head in the second period and apparently had a sore neck. There was no indication that Bernier had a headache or that the shot re-ignited symptoms. Hopefully this is a better safe than sorry situation.
