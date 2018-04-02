Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lets in four in loss

Bernier made 38 saves on 42 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks on Sunday.

This was Bernier's first full game since Feb. 11, but he will be seeing more action down the stretch. With Semyon Varlamov (knee) out the rest of the regular season, Bernier is the de facto top goalie for the Avalanche. They will need better performances than this from the 29-year-old, who has a 2.82 GAA.