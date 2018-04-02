Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lets in four in loss
Bernier made 38 saves on 42 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks on Sunday.
This was Bernier's first full game since Feb. 11, but he will be seeing more action down the stretch. With Semyon Varlamov (knee) out the rest of the regular season, Bernier is the de facto top goalie for the Avalanche. They will need better performances than this from the 29-year-old, who has a 2.82 GAA.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Tabbed for Sunday's start in Anaheim•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Ready to roll Friday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Unavailable for Monday's road game•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Will need treatement for infection•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Bogged down by upper-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...