Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lets in three but wins

Bernier made 29 saves on 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers on Thursday.

Bernier picked up a win after losing three straight games, but that doesn't mean all is well for the netminder. The 29-year-old has allowed at least three goals in four straight contests.

