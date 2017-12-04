Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lit up by Stars
Bernier was pulled after allowing four goals on just nine shots in a 7-2 loss to Dallas on Sunday.
Bernier was given the heave-ho 7:52 into the second period after Greg Pateryn fired home Dallas' fourth consecutive even-strength goal. After Sunday's implosion, the first-year Av now owns a 4-6-0 record to go with a 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage -- numbers that are surprisingly better than Semyon Varlamov's 3.06 and .905 marks.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Tipped for Sunday's start•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Comes up short against Flames•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: No opportunity for rest•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Yields two goals in shootout defeat•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod against Wild•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Stymies Stars with first shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...