Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lit up by Stars

Bernier was pulled after allowing four goals on just nine shots in a 7-2 loss to Dallas on Sunday.

Bernier was given the heave-ho 7:52 into the second period after Greg Pateryn fired home Dallas' fourth consecutive even-strength goal. After Sunday's implosion, the first-year Av now owns a 4-6-0 record to go with a 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage -- numbers that are surprisingly better than Semyon Varlamov's 3.06 and .905 marks.