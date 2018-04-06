Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Loses third straight Thursday

Bernier allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 4-2 loss to San Jose on Thursday. The fourth was an empty-netter.

Bernier has allowed 10 goals over the last three games, all of which were key losses (in California, specifically) while Colorado fights for its playoff life. The veteran netminder will probably man the blue paint again in the team's last game against the Blues on Saturday, which figures to be a battle for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.