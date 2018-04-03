Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 22 saves in Monday's loss
Bernier stopped 22 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
With Seymon Varlamov (knee) ruled out for the rest of the season, Bernier should start the final two games of the season for the Avs -- and beyond, if they can hang onto a wild-card spot. The 29-year-old's 3.54 GAA and .894 save percentage over his last four games aren't encouraging, but Bernier will get a couple of days to clear his head before facing the Sharks in San Jose on Thursday.
