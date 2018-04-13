Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 26 saves in Thursday's Game 1 loss

Bernier stopped 26 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Predators in Game 1.

He kept the Avs in the game through two periods, but in the third Bernier fell victim to the Filip Forsberg Show, as the Preds sniper beat him twice to put the game away. With Seymon Varlamov (knee) already ruled out for the entire first round, Bernier should be back in net Saturday for Game 2.