Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 28 saves to defeat Sabres
Bernier stopped 28 of 32 shots in Sunday's win over the Sabres.
Bernier didn't have a great night, but luckily the Avalanche were able to outscore the Sabres and get back in the win column. The backup netminder has won three of his last four games and advances to 17-10-2 on the season with a .916 save percentage. He's proving to be a reliable fantasy play whenever starter Semyon Varlamov is given the night off.
