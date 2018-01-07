Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 34 saves to stymie Wild

Bernier made 34 saves on 36 shots in Saturday's win over the Wild.

Bernier has been excellent since taking over for Semyon Varlamov (lower body), posting four consecutive victories. The Avs' backup hasn't had a good season overall, but he's started to turn the tide with an excellent stretch of games. While the 29-year-old owns a lackluster .909 save percentage on the year, he's allowed just five goals in his last four games and is worth a look on a streaking Colorado squad.