Play

Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 35 saves in loss

Bernier made 35 saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Bernier no longer has illusions of being a starter and in Colorado, it'll be a long, long season behind that queasy squad, especially as a back-up. He's avoidable, even as a spot starter.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories