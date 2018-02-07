Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 38 saves to defeat Sharks

Bernier stopped 38 of 39 shots in Tuesday's win over the Sharks.

Bernier was phenomenal in the victory to lead Colorado to just its second win in six games. Semyon Varlamov (groin) has returned from injury, but Bernier is 11-2-1 in his past 14 games and really impressed at times while the Russian netminder was sidelined. Varlamov is the starter, but Bernier owns a solid .919 save percentage and should continue to see action if he plays like he did against San Jose.