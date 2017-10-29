Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 39 saves in victory
Bernier allowed three goals on 42 shots in a 6-3 victory against the Blackhawks on Saturday.
The Avalanche spotted Bernier a 5-0 lead, but the Blackhawks did answer with the next two goals. Then Chicago threw the kitchen sink at Bernier in the third period, though he was mostly up to the task, stopping 20 of 21 shots in the final frame. While it's too bad he had to give up three goals, Bernier owners will take the win and strong save percentage night.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: In goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Surrenders four in loss•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Turns aside 17 in victory•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 35 saves in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...