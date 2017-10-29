Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 39 saves in victory

Bernier allowed three goals on 42 shots in a 6-3 victory against the Blackhawks on Saturday.

The Avalanche spotted Bernier a 5-0 lead, but the Blackhawks did answer with the next two goals. Then Chicago threw the kitchen sink at Bernier in the third period, though he was mostly up to the task, stopping 20 of 21 shots in the final frame. While it's too bad he had to give up three goals, Bernier owners will take the win and strong save percentage night.