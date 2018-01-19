Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 45 saves in win over Sharks

Bernier stopped 45 of 48 shots for his seventh consecutive victory Thursday against San Jose.

Bernier has been excellent for a red-hot Avalanche squad that currently occupies a playoff position. The 29-year-old has taken over the starting role for Semyon Varlamov (groin) and has allowed just 10 goals in his last seven games. He's already been named the starter for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers and has seen a massive increase in his fantasy value with the increased workload. This sensational play likely won't last forever, but Bernier is on fire right now and is certainly worth getting in your lineup whenever the Avalanche are in action.