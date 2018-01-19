Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 45 saves in win over Sharks
Bernier stopped 45 of 48 shots for his seventh consecutive victory Thursday against San Jose.
Bernier has been excellent for a red-hot Avalanche squad that currently occupies a playoff position. The 29-year-old has taken over the starting role for Semyon Varlamov (groin) and has allowed just 10 goals in his last seven games. He's already been named the starter for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers and has seen a massive increase in his fantasy value with the increased workload. This sensational play likely won't last forever, but Bernier is on fire right now and is certainly worth getting in your lineup whenever the Avalanche are in action.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes for next two games•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Stays hot with 33 saves Monday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Monday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Returns from bye in style Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 34 saves to stymie Wild•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...