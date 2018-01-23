Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Making 10th straight start Tuesday

Bernier will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens, Adrian Dater of BSNDenver.com reports.

Bernier has been exceptional in the month of January, compiling an 8-0-0 record while registering a fantastic 1.60 GAA and .954 save percentage over that span. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a 10th consecutive victory in a favorable road matchup with a Canadiens club that's only averaging 2.64 goals per game at home this season, 27th in the NHL.