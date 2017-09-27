Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Misses practice Thursday
Bernier (groin) wasn't able to participate in Thursday's practice.
The severity of Bernier's ailment is unknown, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Avalanche shut him down for the rest of the preseason in order to ensure he'll be healthy for their regular-season opener Oct. 5 against the Rangers. The 29-year-old netminder may split duties with Semyon Varlamov this season, but he'll be playing behind one of the worst rosters in the NHL, making the Colorado goaltending situation one to avoid if possible.
