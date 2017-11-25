Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: No opportunity for rest

Bernier will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Flames, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

The Avalanche will go with Bernier to complete the back-to-back set, despite the Canadian goalie being taken all the way through the shootout before succumbing to the Wild on Friday. He's been terrific lately, fashioning a pair of wins to supplement a 1.61 GAA and .937 save percentage in three games that Semyon Varlamov (illness) has been out of commission. Bernier will see a Calgary team that ranks 14th in goals per game and 11th on the power play.