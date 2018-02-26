Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Not skating Monday
Bernier (head) did not take the ice Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The news effectively rules out Bernier for at least Monday's clash with Vancouver, although the team did not provide an update on his timeline, so it could be longer. Even once the netminder is cleared to play, he probably won't see to many starts behind No. 1 Semyon Varlamov. An unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, the 29-year-old Bernier will want to make as many appearances between the pipes as possible in order to audition for his next contract.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Still working through malady•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Lands on IR•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Dealing with apparent head injury•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Peppered by Jets•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...