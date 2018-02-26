Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Not skating Monday

Bernier (head) did not take the ice Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The news effectively rules out Bernier for at least Monday's clash with Vancouver, although the team did not provide an update on his timeline, so it could be longer. Even once the netminder is cleared to play, he probably won't see to many starts behind No. 1 Semyon Varlamov. An unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, the 29-year-old Bernier will want to make as many appearances between the pipes as possible in order to audition for his next contract.