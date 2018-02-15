Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Pegged for Friday's start

Bernier will defend the net Friday against the Jets.

Bernier stopped 28 shots in his last start to pick up the victory, but he also surrendered four goals in the affair and has allowed three or more pucks past him in seven of his last eight starts. With Semyon Varlamov back in the fold for the Avalanche, Bernier's workload will likely be lessened moving forward. Unless Bernier improves his play between the pipes, he could fall back into a clear backup role again, potentially pushing him further from the focal point of fantasy radars.