Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Peppered by Jets
Bernier conceded four goals in two periods before giving way to Semyon Varlamov in a 6-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.
This wasn't the way for Bernier to get himself more playing time, to make an obvious statement. He wasn't likely to earn much beyond the spot start with Varlamov back, but conceding 20 percent of the time will land you a one-way ticket to the bench. Bernier is better than he showed Friday, but opportunities might dry up even quicker after this showing.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Pegged for Friday's start•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 28 saves to defeat Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets nod Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets pulled Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting Thursday in St. Louis•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 38 saves to defeat Sharks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...