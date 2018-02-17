Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Peppered by Jets

Bernier conceded four goals in two periods before giving way to Semyon Varlamov in a 6-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.

This wasn't the way for Bernier to get himself more playing time, to make an obvious statement. He wasn't likely to earn much beyond the spot start with Varlamov back, but conceding 20 percent of the time will land you a one-way ticket to the bench. Bernier is better than he showed Friday, but opportunities might dry up even quicker after this showing.