Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Practices without limitations

Bernier (concussion) practiced in full Saturday.

The Avalanche reportedly held an optional practice that ended up with a huge turnout in terms of attendance, with Bernier one of 23 players hitting the ice. "I feel good, no issue," the goalie said following the session. "Now it's just a point of getting back in shape." He'll look to do just that ahead of Sunday's home game against the Predators, but what fantasy owners really should be looking out for is Bernier's eventual activation from injured reserve. Starting goalie Semyon Varlamov has played in nine straight games with a robust .928 save percentage over that span, but we suspect that he could use a break after spending so much time in the blue paint.