Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Ready to roll Friday

Bernier (infection) will be available for Friday's game against the Blackhawks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

While Bernier will be available for the contest, Semyon Varlamov (illness) is expected to be as well, leaving no guarantee that Bernier will actually start in the cage for the Avalanche. An additional update on the starter for the matchup against the Blackhawks should cross on game day, but the Avalanche are in do-or-die mode as they continue to chase a playoff spot.