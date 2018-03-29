Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Ready to roll Friday
Bernier (infection) will be available for Friday's game against the Blackhawks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
While Bernier will be available for the contest, Semyon Varlamov (illness) is expected to be as well, leaving no guarantee that Bernier will actually start in the cage for the Avalanche. An additional update on the starter for the matchup against the Blackhawks should cross on game day, but the Avalanche are in do-or-die mode as they continue to chase a playoff spot.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Unavailable for Monday's road game•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Will need treatement for infection•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Bogged down by upper-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Forced into relief Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Cleared for backup role•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...