Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Return date unknown
Bernier (head) was feeling better Monday, but there is no timetable for his return, Marc Moser of Altitude 950 reports.
Considering that Bernier just suffered a concussion, this is about what was to be expected. You can't put a timetable on an injury such as this. The 29-year-old is out indefinitely, and considering that Bernier suffered this injury taking a puck in the head in his return from a concussion is certainly a cause for concern.
