Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Returning to cage Tuesday
Bernier has received the starting nod for Tuesday's matchup against San Jose, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The former Maple Leaf was given a break Saturday when Semyon Varlamov made his return from a groin injury, but had appeared in 13-straight games prior to that. Bernier has been a really solid pickup for the Avs this season, going 15-9-2 with a 2.68 GAA and .917 save percentage, as well as winning 10 of the aforementioned 13 games he played with Varlamov sidelined. Bernier's confidence should be sky-high at the moment and he'll likely be given a chance to win the No. 1 job from Varlamov as the season progresses.
