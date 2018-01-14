Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Returns from bye in style Saturday
Bernier stopped 27 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
The 29-year-old has been on fire since New Year's Eve, winning five straight games with a 1.33 GAA and .960 save percentage, and Bernier didn't cool down at all during the Avalanche's bye week. Seymon Varlamov (lower body) doesn't yet have a timetable for his return, so Bernier should remain the starting netminder and see the bulk of the action for Colorado as they try to climb into the playoff picture in the Western Conference.
