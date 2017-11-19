Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Returns to cage Sunday
Bernier will man the blue paint for Sunday's contest in Detroit, Adrian Dater of BSNDenver.com reports.
While Detroit sits in the bottom-half of the league in scoring at 2.90 goals per game, regardless of opponent, it's tough to justify using Bernier in a fantasy setting. In 2017-18, his first season as an Avalanche, Bernier is 2-4-0 with a 3.71 GAA and .887 save percentage. Not only are Bernier's season marks awful, but he's allowed four or more goals in four of the six games he's played this season.
