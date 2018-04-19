Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Ruled out for Game 5

Bernier (lower body) will not be available for Friday's Game 5 against the Predators, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Bernier exited Wednesday's contest with what coach Jared Bednar described as a nagging issue that finally worsened. Without him available for the contest, Andrew "The Hamburglar" Hammond will receive the starting nod for the Avalanche while Spencer Martin remains on hand to serve as the backup as Colorado hopes to avoid elimination. A win would make Sunday the next opportunity for Bernier to rejoin the lineup.