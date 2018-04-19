Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Ruled out for Game 5
Bernier (lower body) will not be available for Friday's Game 5 against the Predators, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Bernier exited Wednesday's contest with what coach Jared Bednar described as a nagging issue that finally worsened. Without him available for the contest, Andrew "The Hamburglar" Hammond will receive the starting nod for the Avalanche while Spencer Martin remains on hand to serve as the backup as Colorado hopes to avoid elimination. A win would make Sunday the next opportunity for Bernier to rejoin the lineup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Concedes three in loss•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Done for night with lower-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets job done at home•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Yields four goals in Game 2•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...