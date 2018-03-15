Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Ruled out next two games
Bernier (head) will not suit up for the Avs' upcoming pair of contests, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Bernier has appeared in just one game since Feb. 16 -- a 22-save win over the Coyotes. Semyon Varlamov has been carrying the load without the 29-year-old available to spell him for a game or two. Once given the green light, the Quebec native should pick up a couple starts in order to rest Varlamov for the postseason.
