Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Secures playoff berth with 32-save win

Bernier stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's win over the Blues.

The Avalanche needed to win to clinch a playoff berth and Bernier delivered. The 29-year-old got back into the win column for the first time in five games, advancing to 19-13-3 on the season with a .913 save percentage. With Semyon Varlmov (lower body) done for the year, Bernier will be manning the cage when the Avalanche face the Predators in Round 1. Bernier has struggled in limited career postseason action, but a strong conclusion to the regular season should have him entering with confidence.