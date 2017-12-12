Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Shines in win over Avs

Bernier saved 39 of 40 shots during Monday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Standing tall against the defending champs obviously checks this out as one of Bernier's best showings of the season, and it was especially encouraging after Dallas ran him from the crease in his previous start. Still, with a .900 save percentage and 3.05 GAA for the campaign, it's difficult for fantasy owners to start Bernier confidently.