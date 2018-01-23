Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Shuts former team down in victory

Bernier posted his ninth straight victory Monday, making 29 saves on 31 shots in a 4-2 win over Toronto.

Since taking over on New Year's Eve with Semyon Varlamov (groin) injured, Bernier hasn't had a bad game yet in the starting role for the Avs. He's only allowed three goals once in this nine-game stretch, and that was in a game where he faced 48 shots and still got the win. As long as Varlamov's out, Bernier is automatic at this point.