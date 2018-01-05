Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Shuts out Blue Jackets

Bernier stopped all 34 shots in Thursday's win over the Blue Jackets.

Bernier has been called upon with Semyon Varlamov (lower body) sidelined and he's delivering. The former Maple Leaf has looked solid in three consecutive victories and was a brick-wall against a slumping Columbus squad. Bernier hasn't had a great season, posting an 8-7-1 record with a .906 save percentage, but he's worth a spot start while he's hot and seeing increased crease time.