Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Shuts out Blue Jackets
Bernier stopped all 34 shots in Thursday's win over the Blue Jackets.
Bernier has been called upon with Semyon Varlamov (lower body) sidelined and he's delivering. The former Maple Leaf has looked solid in three consecutive victories and was a brick-wall against a slumping Columbus squad. Bernier hasn't had a great season, posting an 8-7-1 record with a .906 save percentage, but he's worth a spot start while he's hot and seeing increased crease time.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Holds on for overtime win•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Turns away 27 for win over Isles•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Allows six goals in terrible defeat•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Awaits brutal matchup•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...