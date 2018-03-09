Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Slated for Saturday's start

Bernier will tend twine Saturday against the Coyotes, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Bernier hasn't patrolled the blue paint since Feb. 16 in Winnipeg, when he suffered a concussion that landed him on IR. However, the 29-year-old has held his own in net this season, accruing a .914 save percentage and 2.82 GAA through 30 appearances, marking 17 wins on the way. The Coyotes sit 30th in the league with 2.4 goals per game, so this shapes up to be a solid opportunity for Bernier to get the juices flowing again.