Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Slated for Sunday's start
Bernier was named the starting goaltender for Sunday's contest against the Islanders, Adrian Dater of BSNDenver.com reports.
With Sunday being the team's second game in as many days, Bernier returns to the net for the first time since Oct. 28 in order to provide rest for Semyon Varlamov. Bernier's stat line is quite unremarkable, with a 2-2-0 record, 3.03 GAA, and .906 save percentage, though it's hard to place blame on the former Maple Leaf. Regardless of who's been in net, the Avs haven't allowed fewer than three goals in a game since Oct. 13.
