Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting in goal Saturday

Bernier will defend the crease Saturday against the Stars, Avalanche Insider Rick Sadowski reports.

Bernier has been dominant in the crease recently, recording four straight victories while allowing two or fewer goals over that span. He will attempt to keep things rolling Saturday against a Stars club that has won four of it's last five games, scoring at least four goals in each of the wins.

