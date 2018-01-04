Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting in goal Thursday
Bernier will tend the twine Thursday against the Blue Jackets at the Pepsi Center, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Bernier has notched victories for the Avalanche in each of the last two games, stopping a combined 48 of 51 shots in the contests. He will attempt to keep the good times rolling Thursday, taking on a Blue Jackets club that has lost three of its last four games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Holds on for overtime win•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Turns away 27 for win over Isles•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Allows six goals in terrible defeat•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Awaits brutal matchup•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Shines in win over Avs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...