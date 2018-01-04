Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting in goal Thursday

Bernier will tend the twine Thursday against the Blue Jackets at the Pepsi Center, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Bernier has notched victories for the Avalanche in each of the last two games, stopping a combined 48 of 51 shots in the contests. He will attempt to keep the good times rolling Thursday, taking on a Blue Jackets club that has lost three of its last four games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories