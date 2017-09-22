Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting Saturday's preseason contest

Bernier will start the team's preseason tilt Saturday against Minnesota, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Bernier joined the Avalanche this offseason on a one-year contract and will get some looks during the preseason alongside Semyon Varlamov, the incumbent starter for the club. Although Varlamov is likely the favorite to lead the team's puck-stoppers, Bernier could inch his way into a more sizable role with a strong showing during the preseason.