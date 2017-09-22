Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting Saturday's preseason contest
Bernier will start the team's preseason tilt Saturday against Minnesota, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
Bernier joined the Avalanche this offseason on a one-year contract and will get some looks during the preseason alongside Semyon Varlamov, the incumbent starter for the club. Although Varlamov is likely the favorite to lead the team's puck-stoppers, Bernier could inch his way into a more sizable role with a strong showing during the preseason.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Scooped up by Colorado•
-
Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Exposed by Anaheim•
-
Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Faces just 16 shots in Game 6 loss•
-
Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Tabbed for Game 6 start•
-
Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Lackluster in Game 5 relief showing•
-
Ducks' Jonathan Bernier: Appears after first intermission of Game 5•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...