Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting Thursday in Edmonton

Bernier will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Oilers.

Bernier hasn't been great recently, suffering three consecutive defeats while posting a sub-par 3.35 GAA and .899 save percentage over that span. The 29-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his 15th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with an Oilers club that's only averaging 2.64 goals per game at home this season, 24th in the NHL.