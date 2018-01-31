Play

Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting Thursday in Edmonton

Bernier will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Oilers.

Bernier hasn't been great recently, suffering three consecutive defeats while posting a sub-par 3.35 GAA and .899 save percentage over that span. The 29-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his 15th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with an Oilers club that's only averaging 2.64 goals per game at home this season, 24th in the NHL.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories