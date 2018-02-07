Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting Thursday in St. Louis

Bernier will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Blues, AJ Haefele of BSNDenver.com reports.

Bernier was fantastic in his last start, turning aside 38 of the 39 shots he faced en route to an impressive 3-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday. He'll look to stay sharp and pick up a third consecutive victory in a road matchup with a Blues team that's 18-11-0 at home this season.